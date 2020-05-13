Call this numbers if Rs 2000 is not credited to your bank account, you will get soon

Call this numbers if Rs 2000 is not credited to your bank account, you will get soon

Bhubaneswar: While the entire nation is feeling the brunt of Covid-19, government is providing ration and financial assistance to the poor and farmers. The government is directly crediting Rs 2000 in each beneficiary’s account under PM Kisan Scheme. The Finance Ministry has given this information in a tweet post which said that Rs 18,253 crore has been credited to the bank accounts of 9.13 eligible farmers since March 2020. But what the beneficiary who have not received the fund should do?

If you are a PM Kisan beneficiary and Rs 2000 is not credited in your account then you should immediately inform about it to the District Agriculture Officer, bank officials or else go to the Block office and enquiry about it. If you are not getting any positive result from them you can directly call to the Union Agriculture Department and convey your grievances.

You can make call by using the PM Kisan helpline number 155261 or you can also contact by toll free number – 1800115526. This apart, you can also make call to the officials of the ministry by using 011-23381091.

If you want to check your name in the list, you can visit the official website – pmkisan.gov.in where you will find the farmers corner category in the home page. Click on the beneficiaries’ list following which you will have to give information like name of your state, district, sub-district, Block and village then click on the Get Report option. You will get a complete list of farmers where you can check your name.

Besides, you can also visit the www.yojanagyan.in and furnish your details.