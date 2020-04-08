Call 104 if you’ve visited OMFED shop near Toshali Bhawan in Odisha’s Bhubaneswar

By KalingaTV Bureau
64

Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday revealed that a person, who was tested positive for COVID-19, has frequently visited a particular OMFED shop in the capital city of Odisha.

The person has frequently visited to the OMFED kiosk, located near Toshali Bhawan in Satyanagar area in the city.

The Corporation requested all persons who visited the said OMFED shop in last 14 days to remain in home quarantine and call 104 help line in case any symptoms related to COVID-19 found.

Meanwhile, the BMC has sealed Satya Nagar area to contain the spread of ÇOVID-19.

