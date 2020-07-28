Angul: In a sad development a calf was slaughtered and then its flesh was eaten by five youths in Angul district of Odisha. They enjoyed a party with the cooked veal of the calf.

As per reports, five youths of Banamira village in the district had bought a calf to keep it as a pet. However, they slaughtered it and consumed its veal in a party after cooking on Monday.

After getting information about the incident the villagers called for them to a meeting and inquired the fact. The youths admitted about consuming the veal. They were asked to apologize and warned not to repeat such deed in future and were released.

However, Bantala Police was not aware of the incident as per the last report.