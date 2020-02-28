Cadaveric kidney donor Suchitra’s family to receive Suraj Award

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today hailed Cadaveric donor late Suchitra Dash’s family for kidney donation at Apollo Hospital two days ago and announced to felicitate them with Suraj Award.

Suraj Awad happens to be the annual award announced by the state government in November 2019 to promote organ donation.

Naveen who also appreciated the doctors of Apollo Hospital and the members of State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organization (SOTTO) said without their contribution the noble deed could not have been executed to save two lives.

Suchitra’s case was the second Cadaveric case in Odisha within a month which raised new hopes among patients.

Suchitra Das (56) of Raja Bagicha Labour Colony in Cuttack had been admitted to Apollo Hospital on last Sunday post a critical injury in an accident. After she was declared brain dead by doctors on Wednesday her husband Gopal Chandra Das consented the hospital authority for kidney transplant.

Both the kidneys of Suchitra was retrieved by Dr Samiran Das Adhikary, Senior Surgeon, Urology Department of the hospital and the State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organization (SOTTO) was communicated for the transplantation.

In adherence to the approved list of kidney recipients, the first kidney of Samiran was transplanted on Jagannath Sura (55) of Chhatrapur area in Ganjam district at the Apollo Hospitals at around 12 am. The second kidney was sent to AMRI Hospital and transplanted on Minati Samantaray, resident of Ganjam.