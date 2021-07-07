Cabinet Reshuffle: Odisha MP Pratap Sarangi Resigns From Modi Cabinet

Pratap-Sarangi
Union Minister Pratap Sarangi (File Photo)

Bhubaneswar: Balasore MP and MSME & Animal Husbandry Minister (MoS) in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Cabinet, Pratap Sarangi, resigned from his post ahead of the Cabinet reshuffle.

He is the third Union minister to resign from after Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank and Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar.

Two new faces from Odisha Rajya Sabha MP Ashwini Vaishnav and Mayurbhanj MP Bishweswar Tudu are likely to get their places in PM Modi’s new council of ministers which is slated to be announced at 6 pm today.

