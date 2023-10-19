Odisha cabinet approves Rs 481.94 Cr for revival of forgotten crops

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Cabinet today approved Rs 481.94 Cr for revival of forgotten crops of the State. The Rs. 481.94 Crore has been approved for the coming five years for the implementation of the “Intensive Agriculture Programme Including Revival and Sustainable Intensification of Forgotten Crops under Crop Diversification Programme-State Plan-3591′ scheme.

The scheme shall be implemented in a more scientific and progressive way which now envisages ease of doing to enhance the area, production, and productivity of Pulses, Oilseeds, Fibre crops (Cotton and Jute) and Maize. It will strengthen the Farmers Producers Organization, WSHG, and FIGs for aggregation, marketing, and seed rerolling in the State and increase their economic standards with larger benefits.

This scheme includes “Mukhyamantri Maka Mission (MMM)” which it has been proposed to enhance the production and productivity of Maize and improve the value chain of Maize marketing.

It will provide ample scope for employment generation in the rural areas and augmentation in the farmers’ income in the State in Agriculture & Allied sectors. The potential of the State under Agriculture and Allied Sectors shall be exploited.

This will result in rapid modernisation of the Agriculture sector tendering new adoption of new agricultural technology in the farmer’s field.