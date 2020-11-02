C Udayabhaskar takes charge as head of NABARD in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: C Udayabhaskar has assumed charge as Chief General Manager of the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD), Odisha Regional Office with effect from 1st November 2020.

Mr Bhaskar is a Post Graduate in Public Administration and has more than three decades of experience in the developmental sector and finance functions of NABARD,

He has worked in different offices of NABARD, including at NABARD Head Office at Mumbai.