PF money can be withdrawn without UAN

Buy LIC policy, spend Rs 150 to get 19 lakhs; You will get money back whenever you need it

By KalingaTV Bureau

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) is the most trusted insurance company in the country. Many benefits are given to customers on investment in this government-run company policy. In this era of rising inflation, it is important for all of us to save some amount of hard earned money and invest in a policy. Everyone dreams that their children have a good future. LIC also has one such scheme, which is designed keeping in mind the needs of children. We are talking about LIC’s New Children Money Back Plan.

Let’s know the special features of this policy

Special features of this policy

(1) The minimum age for availing this insurance is 0 years.

(2) Maximum age of taking insurance is 12 years

Related News

These 3 savings options will be useful for your parents; You…

Get Rs 14000 per month by giving only 1 installment, know…

LIC’s Aadhaar Shila Plan for special customers, know details

Get Rs. 99,000 Under LIC Jeevan Shanti Policy As Pension…

(3) Minimum Sum Assured Rs 1,00,00

(4) No limit on maximum sum insured

(5) Premium Waver Benefit Rider – Option Available

Money back installment – The policy holder will get 20 percent of the sum assured at the age of 18, 20 and 22 years.

Maturity Benefit: At the time of policy maturity (if the insured does not die during the policy term) the policyholder will get the remaining 40% of the sum assured with a bonus.

Death Benefit: In the event of the death of the policyholder during the policy term, in addition to the sum assured, the simple reversionary bonus and the last additional bonus are given. Death benefit shall not be less than 105 percent of the total premium payment.

You might also like
State

Bhubaneswar Minor Girl Rape Case, Commissionerate Police Seeks More Time To Submit…

Nation

Marksheet Is ‘Pressure sheet’ For Students In India, quips PM Modi

State

Great opportunity for Graduates to get Odisha government job; Check details before…

State

Odisha Matric Supplementary Exams To Start From Tomorrow

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7