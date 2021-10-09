Businessman’s body recovered near Sunabeda PS in Koraput

Koraput: The body of a businessman was recovered from an open area near Sunabeda police station in Koraput district. The deceased businessman belongs to Rajib Nagar in Sunabeda. He had his business of a flour mill in the market area of Sunabeda.

Reportedly, the body was found near Sunabeda police station and behind SDPO’s house. Deep cuts and scars have been found on the cheeks and multiple body parts of the deceased businessman.

It is being suspected that he has been killed by some unidentified miscreants late on Friday night while he was returning to his home. The officials along with the scientific team have initiated an investigation into the matter, informed Sunabeda SDPO Manoj Kumar Behera.

The body has been recovered and sent for autopsy. Sniffer dogs have been brought along with the scientific team from Koraput in order to track any possible evidences at the crime spot, added Sunabeda SDPO.

The identity of the deceased and the actual cause behind his death is yet to be ascertained after the post mortem procedure.

It is to be noted that in last few months, such incidents have increased in Sunabeda and Semiliguda of Koraput district.

