Businessman’s body recovered from rented house in Jajpur

Jajpur: A businessman’s body was recovered from a rented house near Mangalpur High School at Dasarathpur block under Mangalpur police limits in Jajpur district of Odisha.

The deceased has been identified as Subas Kunwar aka Atal, son of Krushchandra Kunwar who belongs to Ismailpur village. Subas was residing at a rented house and owned a stationary shop in Mangalpur Bazaar.

Reportedly, at 1 am late in the night a relative of the deceased, who was residing in another floor of the building, shouted for the house owner’s help and said that she was able to hear Subas’s suspicious and weird voice.

Following this, the owner and other neighbors rushed to Subas’s house and asked his wife to open the door.

The owner and the neighbors spotted Subas’s body lying on the floor when she opened the door. They rushed him to the Mangalpur Community Health Center (CHC) for medical treatment and immediately informed the local police.

On getting the information, the Mangalpur police arrived at the spot and questioned Subas’s wife and others who were present at the spot.

From the preliminary investigation, it is being suspected that it is a pre-planned murder. The cops have initiated a further probe into the matter.