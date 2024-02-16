Businessman shot in Sambalpur of Odisha in broad daylight

Sambalpur: In a shocking incident, a businessman was shot in Sambalpur district of Odisha in broad daylight on Friday, said reports. The incident took place near the Dhanupalli square.

It is further worth mentioning that, the businessman in Sambalpur was allegedly shot due to an attempted loot in his gold store. It is further worth mentioning that two rounds of bullet have hit the businessman on his stomach.

The critically injured businessman has been rushed to the District Headquarter Hospital (DHH) in Sambalpur. Further detailed reports awaited in this matter.

In a shocking incident, a businessman was shot at in broad daylight in Khurda district of Odisha, said reports in May 2023. A young businessman from a village in Khurda has been shot by a miscreant. The young man is critical and has been hospitalized.

According to reports, the shoot out took place in Pana baraja village. It is believed that the incident took place at around 9 pm. According to available information, in front of the Anganwadi Center near the intersection of Pana baraja village a few drug addicts used to hang out every evening and consume contraband products on a daily basis.

It is worth mentioning that yesterday, late at night on Monday, the shoot out took place after an heated argument among themselves centered around some reason. One among them took out a revolver and shot at the youth.

A alleged accused person has been identified as Sataranjan Pradhan (Rana) of Balliabadi area. The person wo was shot at (victim) has been identified as Sheikh Naseem (Bubul) of Pana baraja village.

The shooting was done at a point blank range as a result of which the bullet hit the right side of the chest. He was first admitted in an hospital in Khurda then as his condition deteriorated he was shifted to a private hospital in Bhubaneswar.

The alleged accused has been missing since the shoot out, said reliable reports. However itis noteworthy that, the police have started investigating into the incident. They have raided various places late at night to catch the alleged accused.