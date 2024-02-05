Businessman shoots himself to death with service revolver in Odisha

Dhenkanal: A businessman reportedly shot himself to death with his service revolver in Odisha’s Dhenkanal district on Monday. The deceased has been identified as Balaram Sahu of Dhenkanal Town police station area.

Balaram Sahu, who ended his life in his residence, had his business in crusher sector. The exact reason behind Sahu shooting himself to death with the service revolver is yet to be ascertained. However, it is suspected that he took the extreme step as he was under severe mental stress for some business-related issues.

After getting information about Balaram’s death, a team of cops from the Dhenkanal Town police station rushed to the spot and started an investigation into the matter.

His body was sent to the hospital for postmortem. Cops are reportedly questioning his family members to get some lead in the suicide case.