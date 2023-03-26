Businessman kidnapped from Bhubaneswar, 3 detained

Bhubaneswar: In a shocking incident, businessman was kidnapped from Lakshmi Sagar area of Bhubaneswar from Jagannath nagar Lane 8 on Friday.

According to reports, a medicine dealer identified as Manoj Mohapatra was abducted at gunpoint by four men on Friday evening from Jagannath nagar area.

He was abducted by covering his face with a piece of cloth. The kidnappers called his family members and informed that he would released at a ransom of rupees one and a half crore.

It is worth mentioning that, Manoj was beaten and his legs and hands were tied. A video of the act was sent to the family. The family members reported the matter to the Lakshmi Sagar police station.

The team under the leadership of the police station officer conducted an investigation and rescued Manoj from Nimapada area. In this case, the police have detained three people and are interrogating them.