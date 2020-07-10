Businessman kidnapped in Sambalpur

Businessman kidnapped at gunpoint in Odisha’s Sambalpur

By KalingaTV Bureau

Sambalpur: A 62-year-old businessman was allegedly kidnapped at gunpoint by unidentified miscreants in a car near Majhipali under Sason Police limits in Odisha’s  Sambalpur district on Friday.

According to reports, Naresh Aggrawal, a businessman of the district headquarter town here visited Sason to see the construction work at his own land of the locality.

In the meantime, four masked men came in a car to the spot. While two persons were engaged in conversation with Aggrawal, other two leaked out the air from the tyre of his vehicle.

When the businessman protested, the miscreants allegedly overpowered him at gun point and kidnapped him in another car.  

On being informed, police launched a search operation to trace the kidnappers.

