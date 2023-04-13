Businessman critical in sword attack in Odisha’s Puri

Puri: A businessman was attacked with sword and so sustained critical injury in Puri of Odisha today. The incident took place in the Masanichandi chowk of the holy town.

The victim has been identified as Manoranjan Patnaik. The accused has been identified as Tuna Barik.

As per reports, the brother in law (sister’s husband) allegedly attacked the businessman with sword. Today evening when the Businessman was returning home after closing his shop Tuna attacked him with sword.

He was then rushed to the Puri Head quarter hospital in a critical condition. After getting information Baseli Sahi Police reached the spot and started investigation.

The reason behind the attack is said to be family dispute.