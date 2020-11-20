Businessman critical as miscreants set him on fire after kidnapping in Koraput

Businessman critical as miscreants set him on fire after kidnapping in Koraput

Koraput: A businessman has sustained severe burn injuries as some miscreants set him on fire after kidnapping from the outskirt of Koraput in Odisha on November 17.

The victim, identified as Tuku Panda of Koraput, was admitted to Saheed Laxman Nayak Medical College and Hospital (SLNMC) here on Friday. His condition was stated to be critical, when the last reports came in.

As per reports, Tuku runs a tea shop near SLNMC hospital in the district headquarter town here. He was allegedly kidnapped by some miscreants from the coffee nursery area in the outskirt skirt of the town on Tuesday night.

The miscreants allegedly took the businessman to Sunabeda, around 22 km away from Koraput, and set him on fire.

Fortunately, the businessman was rescued and rushed to the hospital.

Meanwhile, Koraput Sadar police started a probe into the matter.