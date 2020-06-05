Bus
Buses Services In Odisha Shall Not Be Suspended During Shutdown

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Shutdown has been imposed on all the weekends (Saturdays and Sundays) till end of June in 11 districts of Odisha, but bus services shall not be suspended.

Autos and any other transport being used shall be allowed to ply on the roads without any restrictions. The All Odisha Private Bus Owners Association has decided not to suspend the bus services.

The buses  shall ply even during the night curfew hours  of 7 pm to 5 am. People can easily avail bus services and travel without any hindrance. Buses are being sanitized twice a day, masks and sanitizers have been made compulsory for all passengers.

