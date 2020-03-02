police seized bus

Buses Of Private Schools and College Seized For Traffic Violations In Bhubaneswar

By KalingaTV Bureau
0 57

Bhubaneswar: Acting under new RTO rules Commissionerate police seizes buses belonging to private colleges and schools of Bhubaneswar. This is the second day of stringent traffic checking.

Commissionerate police is collecting fines from violators in the different  parts of the city. Strict checking for traffic rules violation is conducted on Mausima chowk, Rajbhawan, Ram Mandir square and Kalpana Square areas of the city.

Related News

Huge sea fish weighing over 900 kg caught off Digha coast

+2 Exams Of CHSE Odisha To Start From Tomorrow

Woman set ablaze for dowry in Cuttack, 2 including…

Man Killed, Wife Critical In Road Accident At Odisha’s…

Wrong side driving, triple ridding  and using cell phone while driving are the common violations  which are violated by the people .

The Motor Vehicle Act (MVI) 2019 was implemented  on September 1, 2019 across the country. This new MVI act has increased the fines of the existing traffic violations. Hefty fines were collected from traffic rules violators during the implementation of the act, throughout the state. The state government had given relaxation on the norms for two times setting the deadline for 1st March. People were supposed to collect the required certificates for driving a vehicle during the relaxation period.

You might also like
State

Huge sea fish weighing over 900 kg caught off Digha coast

State

+2 Exams Of CHSE Odisha To Start From Tomorrow

State

Woman set ablaze for dowry in Cuttack, 2 including mother-in-law held

State

Man Killed, Wife Critical In Road Accident At Odisha’s Nuapada

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.