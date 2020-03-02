Bhubaneswar: Acting under new RTO rules Commissionerate police seizes buses belonging to private colleges and schools of Bhubaneswar. This is the second day of stringent traffic checking.

Commissionerate police is collecting fines from violators in the different parts of the city. Strict checking for traffic rules violation is conducted on Mausima chowk, Rajbhawan, Ram Mandir square and Kalpana Square areas of the city.

Wrong side driving, triple ridding and using cell phone while driving are the common violations which are violated by the people .

The Motor Vehicle Act (MVI) 2019 was implemented on September 1, 2019 across the country. This new MVI act has increased the fines of the existing traffic violations. Hefty fines were collected from traffic rules violators during the implementation of the act, throughout the state. The state government had given relaxation on the norms for two times setting the deadline for 1st March. People were supposed to collect the required certificates for driving a vehicle during the relaxation period.