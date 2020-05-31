Road accident
Representational image

Bus With Migrants Meets With An Accident In Odisha’s Balasore, 7 Critical

By KalingaTV Bureau

Balasore: A truck hit a bus from behind, there were around 40 migrants in the bus who were returning to West Bengal from Kerala.

The accident took place on NH 60 in Odisha’s Balasore district today, seven persons are said to be critical in the accident.

Sources say that the accident took place early this morning near Basta.

The injured have been rescued and admitted to the Basta Community Health Centre (CHC) for preliminary medical help.

Further reports are awaited.

