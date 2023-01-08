Bus-truck accident in Odisha, 3 critical

State
By Sudeshna Panda 0
accident in Odisha
Representational Image

Keonjhar: A bus-truck accident has taken place in Keonjhar district of Odisha on Sunday morning, reliable reports said.

As many as three persons have been injured in this accident in Odisha.

Related News

Bus accident in Odisha, over 50 injured

Home guard killed by speeding van in Odisha

2-year-old dies in tragic road accident in Odisha

Accident in Odisha: Bike rider dies on Puri-Bhubaneswar NH

The bus-truck collision has taken place near the Dangapani village under Sadar police limits in Keonjhar district.

According to reports, the injured persons have been admitted to the district headquarters hospital (DHH) in Kenjhar.

Reports say that, the bus carrying 40 passengers started from Angul in Odisha and was en-route Tata in Jamshedpur.

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.