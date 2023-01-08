Bus-truck accident in Odisha, 3 critical

Keonjhar: A bus-truck accident has taken place in Keonjhar district of Odisha on Sunday morning, reliable reports said.

As many as three persons have been injured in this accident in Odisha.

The bus-truck collision has taken place near the Dangapani village under Sadar police limits in Keonjhar district.

According to reports, the injured persons have been admitted to the district headquarters hospital (DHH) in Kenjhar.

Reports say that, the bus carrying 40 passengers started from Angul in Odisha and was en-route Tata in Jamshedpur.