Bus truck accident in Jajpur of Odisha, 10 injured and 2 critical

Jajpur: A bus and truck accident took place in Jajpur district of Odisha on Monday, said reliable reports in this regard. 10 people were injured.

A passenger bus hit the parked truck from behind. More than ten were injured and as many as two are critical and are serious.

The accident took place near Badchana Street on National Highway 16 of Jajpur district. A private bus named Nayak was on its way from Balasore to Cuttack when it hit the rear end of a wheat-laden truck near Badchana road.

More than ten people in the front part of the bus were injured in the bus truck accident in Jajpur. It has been reported that the injured have been admitted to Badachana Group Health Center and two of them have been shifted to Cuttack Medical College and Hospital as their condition is critical.

Meanwhile, on receiving the news Badachana Police has seized the accident vehicle and is continuing further investigation of the incident.