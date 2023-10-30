Bus strike put on hold till Nov 8, no private bus to be provided to any political party: AOPBOA

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Bus Owners’ Association (AOPBOA) put its proposed bus strike on hold till November 8 and has decided not to provide vehicles to any political party, informed association’s secretary Debendra Sahu on Monday.

While speaking to the media persons after the association’s meeting to decide its next source of action, Sahu said, “We urge the State government once again to withdraw its decision to ply buses under the Location Accessible Multimodal Initiative (LAccMI) scheme to the district headquarters from the blocks. The LAccMI scheme will be launched at Kalahandi’s Bhawanipatna on November 1. If LAccMI buses are run from blocks to the district headquarter town on that day, then a round-the-clock bus strike will be observed in Kalahandi district and bus associations of 10 neighbouring districts will also join the strike.”

“As of now, the bus strike has been put on hold and the members of the association will meet at Bhawanipatna on November 8 to decide their next course of action. From now on the private busses will not be given on rent for any political rally or event,” he added.

Earlier, the association had announced to launch its indefinite strike across the State from October 31. However, it has been now extended till November 8.