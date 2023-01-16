Bus strike in Odisha put on hold

State
By Subadh Nayak 0
Bus strike in Odisha put on hold

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Bus Owners’ Association’s bus strike in Odisha has been put on hold. The association put its proposed strike on hold following its fruitful discussions with the state government over their demands.

Odisha Bus Owners’ Association secretary Debendra Sahu informed the media persons that they decided to postpone their bus strike in Odisha as the state government fulfilled three of their demands including raising the duration of the scrapping policy to 20 years from the existing 15 years and running sleeper coaches in the daytime.

Related News

Covid vaccination drive in Odisha to recommence from January…

Odisha to witness rain from tomorrow, check details

CM Naveen Patnaik inaugurates .FEST-2023 in Bhubaneswar

Huge quantity of ganja and brown sugar destroyed in Angul

The State government also has assured us to fulfill the remaining by March 31, Debendra Sahu added.

Notably, the Odisha Bus Owners’ Association had announced to go on a statewide strike from January 17 seeking fulfillment of its 10-point charter of demands.

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.