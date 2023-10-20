Bus strike in Odisha put on hold till October 31

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Bus Owners’ Association (AOPBOA) put its bus strike on hold till October 31 and the private buses will ply from tonight, informed association’s secretary Debendra Sahu.

The AOPBOA put its indefinite strike on hold following its fruitful discussions with the State Transport minister Tukuni Sahu and officials of the department.

While speaking to the reporters after her meeting with the members of the All Odisha Private Bus Owners’ Association (AOPBOA), the Transport Minister Tukuni Sahu had said that the association has assured to withdraw strike and extend cooperation from tomorrow.

“We will hold discussions with the association again on October 26 to discuss about their issues,” she added.

