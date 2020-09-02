bus set on fire in odisha

Bus Set On Fire By Irate Mob In Odisha’s Kendrapara, Details Here

By KalingaTV Bureau

Kendrapara: A bus was set ablaze in Kendrapara district of Odisha earlier today. The incident took place on National Highway (NH) Number 5 near Haladiapada Radhabhati area. 

A bike rider was allegedly hit by a bus bearing a West Bengal registration number. The biker died on the spot, a few locals spotted the accident and stopped the bus and set it on fire. The deceased has been identified as Bikash Nayak, 25.

The police and fire department has been alerted and the rescue is underway.

The locals have demanded compensation, the bus has been burnt down completely.

Further details are awaited.

