Bus services to resume post Covid lockdown: Odisha Transport Minister

Bhubaneswar: With the further relaxations in the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown the bus services will return to normalcy soon, said Odisha Transport Minister Padmanabha Behera.

The ongoing Covid-19 lockdown in the state is scheduled to end on July 16.

Currently, the bus services have already resumed in most of the category A districts of the state. However, the transportation department is still considering to resume the bus services in rest of the districts post the expected ease in Covid restrictions after July 16, said Transport Minister.

Reports said that the buses will also run at interstate and district levels. The necessary arrangements are being made towards tax exemptions, said the minister.

