Bus services to resume in Odisha
Photo: IANS

Bus services to resume in Odisha; Fares to be doubled!

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Bus services are all set to resume in green zones of Odisha, hinted Odisha Transport Minister Padmanabh Behera on Tuesday.

According to Behera, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has already given his approval to the Transport  Department’s proposal to double the bus fares.

The decision to double the bus fare has been taken to reduce the losses as buses will ply with 50% occupancy.

However, the bus services are yet to resume due to change of zones, informed the the Minister saying that due to increase of COVID cases some green zones have now categorized as orange zones. Meanwhile, the number of the red zone has now increased to five in the State.

The final decision in this regard will be taken in a day or two, he added.

Meanwhile, the State government has also decided to begin bus services to facilitate travelling of government employees.

A bus will be run between Cuttack and Bhubaneswar from tomorrow to ferry government employees who will have to pay Rs 30 each.

You might also like
State

Bhadrak District Administration Imposes 24-Hour Curfew

State

Stranded Fishermen Return To Odisha Via Sea Route, Reach Chandrabhaga From…

State

Odia youth succumb to COVID-19 in Dubai 

State

Over 2000 Kgs of ganja seized, 4 arrested in Odisha’s Malkangiri

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.