Bus services to resume in Odisha; Fares to be doubled!

Bhubaneswar: Bus services are all set to resume in green zones of Odisha, hinted Odisha Transport Minister Padmanabh Behera on Tuesday.

According to Behera, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has already given his approval to the Transport Department’s proposal to double the bus fares.

The decision to double the bus fare has been taken to reduce the losses as buses will ply with 50% occupancy.

However, the bus services are yet to resume due to change of zones, informed the the Minister saying that due to increase of COVID cases some green zones have now categorized as orange zones. Meanwhile, the number of the red zone has now increased to five in the State.

The final decision in this regard will be taken in a day or two, he added.

Meanwhile, the State government has also decided to begin bus services to facilitate travelling of government employees.

A bus will be run between Cuttack and Bhubaneswar from tomorrow to ferry government employees who will have to pay Rs 30 each.