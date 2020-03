All Bus Services Suspended in Odisha to Fight the Coronavirus Outbreak

Bhubaneswar: All bus services have been stopped in the state of Odisha from today.

Yesterday a suspension of inter-state bus services took place whereas today all the intra-state bus services have been banned.

This suspension shall be in force until further notice.

All the city bus and ‘mo bus’ services have been banned.

In all the ‘lock down’ places autos, taxis have also been stopped.