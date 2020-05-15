Bargarh: Bus services resume in Bargarh district of Odisha since it has been categorized as a COVID19 Green Zone. According to the guidelines of Odisha government issued earlier, green zones could start bus services.

Two buses have been started by the State government. The buses will ply between Padmapur-Bargarh-Sambalpur. The services have restarted after a gap of two and a half months. Bus services have also resumed between Nuapada and Bargarh.

It is noteworthy that since Wednesday, one bus has been operational between Bhubaneswar and Cuttack. But, it is only for the convenience of the State government employees.

This bus starts from Cuttack, stops at Kharvel Bhawan, Rajeev Bhawan and the Secretariat in Bhubaneswar. The fares for this bus has been fixed at Rs. 30 for all government employees. All the passengers of the bus have to wear masks compulsorily.