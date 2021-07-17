Bus services in Odisha to resume from Monday

By WCE 3
Odisha likely to permit bus services

Bhubaneswar: The bus services in Odisha will resume from Monday. This was informed by the Secretary of Bus Owner’s Association, Debendra Sahu.

Related News

Unique protest! Odisha Student Congress workers hold funeral…

Another area declared micro containment zone in Bhubaneswar

“Our meeting with Transport Minister Padmanabha Behera was a success. The Minister assured us to take decision on our demands soon and we decided to run buses on roads across the State from Monday,” said Debendra Sahu after the meeting of the Bus Owner’s Association with the Minister.

It is to be noted here that the Odisha government on Thursday permitted the bus owners to run their vehicles across the State. The public bus services were stopped due to the COVID pandemic situation.

You might also like
State

Unique protest! Odisha Student Congress workers hold funeral procession of bike over…

State

Odisha state cabinet approves 15 proposals: Details here

State

Cuttack: Football referee, former news editor of ‘The Samaj’ Shyamakanta Patnaik no…

State

Odisha 10th offline exam 2021 to begin from July 30

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.