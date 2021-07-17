Bus services in Odisha to resume from Monday

Bhubaneswar: The bus services in Odisha will resume from Monday. This was informed by the Secretary of Bus Owner’s Association, Debendra Sahu.

“Our meeting with Transport Minister Padmanabha Behera was a success. The Minister assured us to take decision on our demands soon and we decided to run buses on roads across the State from Monday,” said Debendra Sahu after the meeting of the Bus Owner’s Association with the Minister.

It is to be noted here that the Odisha government on Thursday permitted the bus owners to run their vehicles across the State. The public bus services were stopped due to the COVID pandemic situation.