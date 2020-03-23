Odisha suspends all intra-state, city bus services amid Coronavirus outbreak

Bhubaneswar: In the wake of Coronavirus pandemic Odisha Govt today issued an order to stop operation of bus services across the state.

The order reads: “City Bus services in all the urban local bodies in the entire state shall be suspended until further order from the mid night of 23 March. Intra-state bus movement is suspended until further order with effect from 11.00 am on March 24.”

As strict social distancing and isolation is the need of the hour to curb COVID 19 which is playing havoc in many countries across the world these days including India, it was imperative to take the step – says the Govt order.

Govt of Odisha in exercise of the power conferred under sections 2,3 and 4 of Epidemic Disease Act, 1897, Odisha Govt has framed the Odisha COVID 19 Regulation, 2020 for prevention and containment of Corona virus disease.

Besides, railway stations and bus stands across the state have been removed from the exempted category of COVID-19 lockdown for internal transport. Hence, after clamping of this order, train services and bus transport is completely suspended in the entire state.