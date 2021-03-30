Bus Services From Odisha To Chhattisgarh Likely To Be Stopped

Nuapada: The district administration has decided that bus services between Nuapada and neighbouring Chhattisgarh are likely to be suspended in view of the record rise in COVID-19 cases in the bordering district.

According to reports, residents from Nuapada frequently visit Chhattisgarh for shopping which is suspected to be the main reason for the surge in Covid cases in the district.

The local administration in Nuapada is using loudspeakers to spread awareness among locals residing near the bordering areas in order to make them cautious and asking them to avoid visiting Chhattisgarh.

Reportedly, high numbers of students from Nuapada, Sundargarh, Bargarh and Khordha districts have been infected with COVID-19. Students from outstation are believed to be the main carriers of the virus. The district Collectors have been informed start contact tracing of the infected students.

The Collectors have been ordered by Director of Public Health Niranjan Mishra to announce containment zone after conducting contact tracings.