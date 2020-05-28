Bhubaneswar: Private bus services resumed in Odisha on Thursday, almost two months after the implementation of lockdown imposed in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.

According to sources, the bus services begun from Baramunda Bus terminal in Bhubaneswar to all the district headquarters town as only a few number of buses are providing service.

It will take another 10 days to run all the private buses across the State, added the sources.

The decision to run the private buses from today was taken during a general council meeting of the Private Bus Owners’ Association which was held yesterday.

Meanwhile, the State Transport Authority (STA) informed that bus fares have not been changed. “The bus fare was last revised on 21.3.2020 and the fare is still in force. The fare between different towns for different category of buses is attached for the benefit of passengers,” said the STA in a twitter post.

Here is the chart of ticket rates: