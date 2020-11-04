Bus Permit Will Be Cancelled If Extra Fare Is Charged; Odisha Transport Commissioner

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Transport Commissioner has said that the bus permit will be cancelled in case an owner is found charging more than the fixed fares for a particular route.

According to reports and regular complaints, the bus owners have been seen charging fares that are much higher than those fixed by the government.

At a time when there is a marked economic low due to the coronavirus pandemic and lockdown this move by bus owners has been highly criticized.

The Transport Commissioner has issued a notification relating to the rates and has clearly said that the permit of the bus shall be cancelled in case the bus charges higher fares.

The Bus Owners Association of Odisha has welcomed the move. The General Secretary, Debendra Sahoo has said that all the Regional associations shall be informed of this development.