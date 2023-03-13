Bus overturns on NH 18 in Mayurbhanj, 4 critical, 30 injured

Mayurbhanj: As many as 30 passengers were injured after a bus overturned on national highway 18 near Krushnachandrapur late Sunday night. Four passengers have sustained critical injuries and are being treated in PRM medical college and hospital.

As per sources, the bus was en route to Bhubaneswar from Rairangpur when one tyre of the vehicle burst for some reason. After which the bus lost balance and overturned on the national highway. The incident took place around late 12.30 pm near Krushnachandrapur flyover.

The locals rushed to the aid of the passengers and informed the police and fire brigade about the incident.

The injured passengers have been admitted to PRM medical college and hospital in Baripada.