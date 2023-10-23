Bus overturns in Kalahandi of Odisha, 15 injured

In a tragic incident, a bus overturned in Kalahandi district of Odisha on Monday said reliable reports in this regard.

It is worth mentioning that the bus accident in Kalahandi took place on Dumermunda Sirol road in Bhawanipatna area under Kesinga police limits.

At least 15 passengers have been injured in the bus accident. The injured have been shifted to a hospital in Kesinga for treatment.

According to latest reports five of the passengers are critically injured in the bus accident.

It has been reported that, the bus driver made an abrupt turn to save a bike rider and the vehicle lost control and overturned.

Further detailed reports awaited in this matter.