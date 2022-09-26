Bus overturns in Gajapati of Odisha, 23 passengers escape unhurt

Gajapati: A bus accident has occurred in the Gajapati district of Odisha in late last night hours of Sunday said reports. It is noteworthy that, as many as 23 passengers had a narrow escape after a bus in which they were traveling overturned near Raising ghat under Mohana police station limits in Gajapati district.

The mishap took place when the bus named Kamadhenu was on its way to Berhampur from Rayagada. Luckily, all the passengers have escaped unhurt.

Earlier today, in a tragic incident at least two persons have been killed in a scary road accident in Kakirigumma after the hyva hit a bike.

According to reports, three persons were returning from Deomali hills when the accident took place. Two persons were declared dead by the doctors while the other one was injured and had been admitted to the hospital.

The two deceased persons Rakesh Garada and Jadumani Mahanandia were from Doliamba village under Laxmipur police limits. The person who is injured and the only survivor is Sunil Gardia.

As per information, the hyva was carrying bauxite from Kodingamali in Laxmipur to Kakirigumma railway station dumping zone. At that time, three of them were returning from Deomali.

After the hyva hit the bike, three of them came under wheels of hyva. They were immediately taken to Kakirigumma hospital and thereafter, they were referred to Saheed Laxman Nayak Medical College and Hospital in Koraput. There, the doctor declared two them dead.

It is to be noted that, the road accidents in Koraput-Rayagada National Highway number 326 have increased.

Hundreds of trucks and hyva carrying bauxite from Kondigamali Mines to Kakirigumma railway station dumping zone resulting in traffic jam. Due to this, road accident deaths have also increased in this area.