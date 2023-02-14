Bus meets with accident after tyre burst in Kandhamal, 40 injured

Pulbani: At least 40 passengers were injured after the bus on which they were traveling met with an accident following tyre burst near Mundasahi under Kotagarh Police limits in Kandhamal district today.

One of the tyres of the bus, named Salunki, burst after hitting an object along the road. Soon the front wheels of the vehicles got detached leading to the mishap when the bus was going towards Phulbani from Muniguda.

The local police and fire services personnel reached the spot after getting information about the accident and rescued the passengers from the bus. The injured were rushed to the Kotagarh Hospital and some of them were shifted to Baliguda Hospital as their condition deteriorated.

Police also have started an investigation into the matter.