Bus hits bike in Balangir: Couple & daughter killed, 15-month old son battling for life

Balangir: In a heart-wrenching incident, a couple was killed along with their minor daughter while their 15-month-old son is still battling for life following a road accident in Sinkhakhaman of Balangir district last evening.

One Sarat Pasayat, his wife Karisma and two children- son and daughter (3) – were reportedly going on a bike to attend a marriage function. In the meantime, a bus hit the bike.

While Soraj died on the spot, his wife, son and daughter were rushed to Bhima Bhoi Medical College and Hospital in Balangir in a critical condition. However, his wife and daughter succumbed to their injuries. His 15-month-old son is now battling for life at the hospital.

A pall of gloom descended on the area following the death of the three members of the family in the road accident.