Bhubaneswar: A bus carrying more than 20 passengers has been detained in the capital city of Odisha on Thursday morning.

According to reports, the bus was from Kolkata and was intercepted near CRP Square by officials of the Regional Transport Office (RTO-2).

The bus was carrying more than 20 passengers from Kolkata and Assam said sources.

It is noteworthy that, as per the new guidelines issued by Odisha government, all interstate bus operation have been suspended from April 19 till further orders in view of rising Covid cases.

