Bus Fined Rs.13.5 Lakh In Balasore For Traffic Violation

Balasore: The RTO has levied a fine of 13 lakh 50 thousand on a bus in Balasore.

The Bus named, “Shri Loknath” was on its way to Balasore.

According to sources the bus had not paid taxes.

Since the payment could not be done instantly, the bus was seized and kept in the RTO office.

The transport commissioner had ordered for seizure of the bus.