Bus Fined 7 Lakh In Odisha’s Boudh For Violating New Traffic Regulations

By KalingaTV Bureau
Boudh: The RTO of Boudh fined Rs 7,07,230 lakh on a private bus.

The fine was imposed for violating rules under the newly amended Motor Vehicle Act.

The bus driver could not produce the necessary documents during the checking.

The incident happened near Ghantapada.

The bus named, “Budhima”, bearing registration number OR03B6185 was fined and seized.

According to sources the bus owner, Sanjib Sahu  belongs to Bhubaneswar.

This is the second such major fine by the Boudh RTO.

Fines were  imposed on the following grounds namely: no registration and fitness certificate, driving without valid  licence, for air and noise pollution, absence of permit, no insurance papers, etc.

