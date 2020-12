Bhubaneswar: All Odisha Private Bus Owners Association Secretary Debendra Sahu has informed that there shall be a hike in the bus fares across Odisha from today.

According to reports, the bus fare has been hiked by 1 paisa per km for ordinary and express categories, 2 paise per km for deluxe and AC deluxe categories.

It is noteworthy that the increase in bus fares shall be applicable from today.