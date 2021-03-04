Bhubaneswar: The bus fares across Odisha have been increased. The new fare will be applicable from today, informed the General Secretary Of All Odisha Bus Owners Association (AOBOA), Debendra Kumar Sahoo on Thursday.
The bus fare increased through Automatic mechanism.
The new tariff slab for bus tickets across various categories is as follows:
- Ordinary Fare- increased @ 5 paise per km. That means increased from 80 paise to 85 paise per km.
- Express Fare- increased @ 5 paise per km. That means increased from 84 paise to 89 paise per km.
- Deluxe Fare- increased @ 10 paise per km. That means increased from Rs.1.11 paise to Rs.1.21 paise per km.
- C. Deluxe Fare- increased @ 10 paise per km. That means increased from Rs.1.39 paise to Rs.1.49 paise per km.
- Super Premium Fare increased @ 15 paise per km. That means increased from Rs.2.17 paise to Rs.2.32 paise per km.