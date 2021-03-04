Bus Fares Increase across Odisha, See Details Here

By WCE 5
bus fare in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The bus fares across Odisha have been increased. The new fare will be applicable from today, informed the General Secretary Of All Odisha Bus Owners Association (AOBOA), Debendra Kumar Sahoo on Thursday.

The bus fare increased through Automatic mechanism.

The new tariff slab for bus tickets across various categories is as follows:

  1. Ordinary Fare- increased @ 5 paise per km. That means increased from 80 paise to 85 paise per km.
  2. Express Fare- increased @ 5 paise per km. That means increased from 84 paise to 89 paise per km.
  3. Deluxe Fare- increased @ 10 paise per km. That means increased from Rs.1.11 paise to Rs.1.21 paise per km.
  4. C. Deluxe Fare- increased @ 10 paise per km. That means increased from Rs.1.39 paise to Rs.1.49 paise per km.
  5. Super Premium Fare increased @ 15 paise per km. That means increased from Rs.2.17 paise to Rs.2.32 paise per km.
You might also like
State

BEO, Jr. Clerk In Odisha Vigilance Net For Taking Bribe

State

Woman DWO In Odisha Caught While Accepting Bribe Of Rs. 49,000

State

ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India Signs MoU with Odisha

State

Odisha Government Clerk Caught Red-Handed By Vigilance Sleuths

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.