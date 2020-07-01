bus fares hiked
Bus Fares Hiked In Odisha Yet Again, See Details Here

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: The bus fares today increased across all categories in Odisha under the automatic fare adjustment mechanism informed a notification issued by the Commerce and Transport Department.

The fares are as follows: 

The fares for the ordinary bus will now be 72 paise/km as against 70 paise/km while that for express bus fare will be 75 paise/km instead of 73 paise/km.

However the deluxe category buses will now charge Rs 1.05 against the earlier fare of Rs 1,01 per km.

Passengers travelling in AC deluxe buses will have to pay Rs 1.27 per km as against Rs 1.23 per km

