Bhubaneswar: The Government of Odisha on Saturday reduced bus fares across all categories under automatic fare revision mechanism following the fall in diesel price.

Official sources said, general and express bus fares have been decreased by one paisa per kilometre while deluxe and A/C deluxe bus fares have been declined by two paise per kilometre.

While the fare for ordinary buses has been reduced from 68 paise to 67 paise per km, express buses fare has been adjusted from 71 paise to 70 paise, deluxe buses from 97 paise to 95 paise and AC deluxe buses from Rs 1.19 to Rs 1.17 per km.

Fare of Ordinary & Express buses decreased by 1 paisa per kilometer and fare of Deluxe & AC Deluxe buses decreased by 2 paisa per kilometer due to decrease in diesel price.The revised fare is effective from 21.03.2020. pic.twitter.com/75vA65DiMX — STA Odisha (@STAOdisha) March 21, 2020

This is the second time in this month that the State government has reduced the bus fares across all categories. Earlier, on March 6, the bus fares have been reduced in the state.