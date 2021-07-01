Bus fare hiked in Odisha with immediate effect due to increase in diesel price

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Commerce and Transport Department has notified the increase in the rate of bus fare across all categories on Thursday with immediate effect.

According to the order issued by the Office of the Transport Commissioner Cum Chairman, State Transport Authority, Odisha the hike in bus fares is due to increase in per litre diesel price. The price of diesel per litre has increased from Rs 88.77 as on March 4, 2021 to Rs 97.25 as on July 1, 2021. The price increase is equal to Rs 8.48 in direct and Rs 9.08 in cumulative, said the notice.

The ordinary buses will charge a revised fare of 89 Paise/Km as compared to existing 85 Paise/Km. The Express and Deluxe buses will charge 93 Paise/Km and 129 Paise/Km against 89 Paise/Km and 121 Paise/Km respectively.

On the other hand, A.C. Deluxe buses will charge 157 Paise/Km against 149 Paise/Km while Super Premium buses will charge a revised fare of 244 Paise/Km against 232 Paise/Km.