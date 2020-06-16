Bus
File Photo

Bus Fare Hiked in Odisha, Due To Diesel Price Rise, Check Rates Here

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: The bus fares in Odisha has been revised by the government as per automatic mechanism after the hike of diesel price.  It is noteworthy that today is the fifth consecutive day in which the petrol and diesel prices have seen a hike.

The new fares for buses are as follows:

Ordinary Fare – 0.67paisa to 0.70paisa.
Express Fare – 0.70paisa to 0.73paisa
Deluxe Fare – 0.95paisa to 1.01paisa
A.C. Deluxe Fare – 1.17paisa to 1.23paisa

You might also like
Nation

3 Indian Army men killed during face-off with Chinese soldiers

State

Khurda admn declares 16-hr shutdown till June 30; check details

Nation

Why not give insurance cover for mental illness: SC to Centre, IRDA

Nation

Alcoholic monkey bites over 250 people, sentenced to life term captivity in Kanpur

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.