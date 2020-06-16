Bhubaneswar: The bus fares in Odisha has been revised by the government as per automatic mechanism after the hike of diesel price. It is noteworthy that today is the fifth consecutive day in which the petrol and diesel prices have seen a hike.

The new fares for buses are as follows:

Ordinary Fare – 0.67paisa to 0.70paisa.

Express Fare – 0.70paisa to 0.73paisa

Deluxe Fare – 0.95paisa to 1.01paisa

A.C. Deluxe Fare – 1.17paisa to 1.23paisa