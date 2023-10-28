Bus driver suffers heart attack while driving,passengers escape unhurt in Odisha

Kandhamal: All the passengers travelling in a bus in Kandhamal district escaped unhurt after the vehicle hit a bridge and stranded there after the driver suffered a massive heart attack.

The incident took place 3 kms away from Paburia village of Kandhamal district.

According to sources, the private bus MaaLaxmi was enroute Bhubaneswar from Sarangada in Kandhamal district when the driver Sana Pradhan suddenly suffered a heart attack and bus hit a bridge.

All the passengers escaped unhurt.

On being informed about the incident, the ambulance reached the spot and rescued the driver and took him to Tikabali Community Health Centre (CHC) for postmortem.