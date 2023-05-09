Bus drags girl for 1km in Odisha, man-wife critical

Bolangir: In a shocking incident, a girl has been dragged for as long as one kilometer in Bolangir district of Odisha on Tuesday, said reliable reports.

According to reports, the man and his wife have been critically injured in the accident. The incident has been reported from Gaintala in Bolangir.

Reports say that, a man, his wife and his daughter were traveling on a bike when a bus hit them near Gaintala in Bolangir.

The daughter was allegedly run over by the bus and reportedly dragged by the vehicle for nearly one a kilometre. The man and his wife are said to be critical and have been rushed to the nearby hospital, said reports.

Furthermore, the irate locals have staged a stage road blockade and vandalised the bus. The local police have reached the spot and detain the driver.

In a shocking incident on May 1 in Delhi, a SUV was caught being driven with a man clinging on to the bonnet for around three kilometres here, police said on Monday.

The incident, which was caught on camera, took place around 11 p.m. when the car was en route to Nizamuddin Dargah from Ashram Chowk. The victim, Chetan (30), a resident of Govindpuri, however, did not suffer any injuries.

The video of the incident is also doing rounds on social media.

#WATCH | Delhi: At around 11 pm last night, a car coming from Ashram Chowk to Nizamuddin Dargah drove for around 2-3 kilometres with a person hanging on the bonnet. pic.twitter.com/CiLVt7OU4p — Kalinga TV (@Kalingatv) May 1, 2023